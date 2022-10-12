IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $204.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 56203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.40 ($2.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

IntegraFin Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 252.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.37. The firm has a market cap of £682.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,243.53.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

