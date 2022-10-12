International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

International Paper Stock Up 0.0 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $56.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

