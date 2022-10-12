Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $266.71

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $266.71 and last traded at $266.78, with a volume of 557656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.89.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
