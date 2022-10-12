Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

