iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,809 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,970,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,174,000 after purchasing an additional 714,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 826,880.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 429,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

