iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.98

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.98 and last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 16375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.