iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $316.29

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $316.29 and last traded at $314.67, with a volume of 16431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.85.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.79.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
