iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $316.29

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $316.29 and last traded at $314.67, with a volume of 16431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $325.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.79.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.