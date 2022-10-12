James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.00

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 194.75 ($2.35), with a volume of 10111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.36).

James Halstead Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £842.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,955.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

