Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 278.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.