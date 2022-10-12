Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $654.60

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 654.60 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 654.60 ($7.91), with a volume of 39660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685.80 ($8.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JET2 shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.36).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 851.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 992.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.