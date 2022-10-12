Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after purchasing an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after purchasing an additional 509,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

