Joule Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $509,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

