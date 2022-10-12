JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

