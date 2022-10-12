JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $299.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

