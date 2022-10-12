JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tobam grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $299.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

