JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

JPM stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.