JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $299.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

