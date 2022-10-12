KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,432,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

