Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

