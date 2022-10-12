Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE:K opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
