Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

