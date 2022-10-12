Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.46

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.46 and last traded at $109.47, with a volume of 5408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.59.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

