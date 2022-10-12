Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 105,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $274.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.67 and a 12-month high of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

