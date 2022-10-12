Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.2 %

Lantheus stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

