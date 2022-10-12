Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 20,763 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,638.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

