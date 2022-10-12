Ledyard National Bank Has $38.33 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

