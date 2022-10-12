Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $202.60

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 202.60 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.47), with a volume of 4047855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.30 ($2.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.53) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £26,800 ($32,382.79). In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.