Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

