Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.44.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

