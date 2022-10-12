Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 135.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 12.65 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 12.20 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

