LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

