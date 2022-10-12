Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Mandiant worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

