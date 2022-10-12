Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.43

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 194427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

