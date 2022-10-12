Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

MTDR opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

