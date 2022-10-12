MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.35

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 18735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

MFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

