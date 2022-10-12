Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.65 and a 200 day moving average of $267.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

