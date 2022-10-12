Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

