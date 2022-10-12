Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.44.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.36. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

