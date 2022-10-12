Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,285 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

