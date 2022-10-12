Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,975 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 396,912 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $192,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,417,097,000 after purchasing an additional 498,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.36. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.44.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.