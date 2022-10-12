Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 112.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 748,975 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $192,359,000 after acquiring an additional 396,912 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.2% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,194,708 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $820,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,197 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $225.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.44.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

