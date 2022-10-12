Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,404.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,404 ($16.96) and last traded at GBX 1,432 ($17.30), with a volume of 4005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,468 ($17.74).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,683.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,925.26. The stock has a market cap of £678.18 million and a P/E ratio of 695.73.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Kathy Quashie bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,847 ($22.32) per share, for a total transaction of £8,311.50 ($10,042.90).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

