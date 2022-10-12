NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $97.07

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.07 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98.16 ($1.19), with a volume of 4568559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a market cap of £569.45 million and a PE ratio of 589.41.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

(Get Rating)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.