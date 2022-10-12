Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Down 33.3%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 538,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 380,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

