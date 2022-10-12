Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.98

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 6585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 724.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

