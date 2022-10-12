Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.22

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 1447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,120 shares of company stock worth $3,320,701. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nikola by 38.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 71,111 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

