Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,508,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

