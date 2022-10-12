Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.23

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.
Novavax Trading Up 6.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,066,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Novavax by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $9,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.