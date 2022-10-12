Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.23

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

Novavax Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,066,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Novavax by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after buying an additional 186,228 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $9,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

