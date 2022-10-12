NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.49

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.49 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 242217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.61.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,279,217,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

