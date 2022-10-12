Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Olin worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.9% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.7% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 72,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

OLN stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

