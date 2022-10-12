Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.13

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Open Text Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Open Text by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 63,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Open Text by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 104,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Open Text by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,195,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after buying an additional 213,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Open Text by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

